"Lumberjack Loft" at North Tonawanda High School giving free clothes to students

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — If students at North Tonawanda High School forget their gym clothes or want to keep warm in the halls with a hoodie, there's now a one stop shop to get what they need for free.

"If they need a pair of jeans, we have jeans. Whatever they need," said Jane Guadagna, Work-based Learning Coordinator.

What started as a small clothes closet is now the Lumberjack Loft.

"People send us donations, family members, teachers, people from the community," said Michael Colley, a senior who helps run the loft. "We organize them, we arrange them."

Colley and Aiden McManus are seniors, working at the Lumberjack Loft to learn skills to look ahead to the future.

"I just want to learn more about the business world and get a feel of what it's like to help people out," said Colley.

The Lumberjack Loft is a collaboration between the Family Resource Center and the Special Education Department, something that administrators and teachers started planning last year.

It opened to students a few weeks ago.

"They were nervous at first, they were standing outside like is this for real?" said Guadagna.

And as it catches on, they're getting creative by making t-shirt bags and collecting cans to sell, then using the cash to buy more things for the loft.

"We want to be able to get the opportunity to make their day," said Colley.

And this is just the beginning.

"Students make different kinds of products to sell in our Lumberjack Loft...so it's really growing," said Elizabeth Bittar, Assistant Director of Special Education.