Lockport middle schoolers write to Damar Hamlin words of encouragement

LOCKPORT, NY — When Emmet Belknap Intermediate School teacher Jill Gately saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin get hurt in Monday night's game, she knew she had to do something as a mom and an educator.

"We needed to give back to him and his family and let them know that every act of kindness matters, no matter how small," said Gately.

So, Gately had her 60 sixth-grade Social Studies students write to Hamlin to give encouragement and hope.

"You are one of my favorite players, so I was beyond sad when I heard you went to the hospital. I hope you get well soon, so you can return to the field and do your thing. I am praying for you and your family, Damar. Love Timothy," Timothy Harvey read from his letter.

For Calydon Siddique, watching Hamlin's impact on the world with his charity had made him, a twelve-year-old, want to change.

"He made me realize that giving is better than receiving because he gives kids that do not have gifts and toys. Plus, he raised over 3.5 million dollars in one day, and I think it's awesome," said Siddique.

Hamlin's charity has even inspired Bailey Dysard to want to be just like him.

"I love what you are doing for little kids, and my dream is to one day be just like you," said Dysard.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gately dropped off all 60 cards at the security gate on One Bills Drive.