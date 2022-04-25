Local group wants to "make good go viral" with Bald for Bucks fundraiser

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mustaches disappeared and inches of hair fell to the floor of District Barber Shop on Seneca Street as members of the Rotary Club of Buffalo Sunrise go Bald for Bucks.

"Everyone knows someone who's been affected by cancer, so it means something," said Nels Cremean, who grew out his beard and shaved his head on Friday.

It's personal for this group, as four members of the club have dealt with or are currently dealing with cancer.

"They're all friends, so we wanted to support our friends, so we formed Bald for Bucks Team Up," said Cremean.

Team Up is putting a spin on the symbolic fundraiser. They're documenting everything and posting funny videos to YouTube to encourage people to join them, hoping to make "good go viral". All of the money they raise benefits Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The goal is to reach $5,000 by the end of the year and they're well on their way. Kevin Crosby leads the group with $2,100 raised so far.

"Whether it's 25 dollars, 100 dollars whatever it is, it all pays off because it supports the research that improves the care and I'm a direct beneficiary myself now," said Crosby.

Crosby was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of this year.

"I got a head start on losing my hair. I'm halfway through chemotherapy at Roswell," said Crosby.

While he and his Rotary family are feeling a little lighter and breezier up top, they'll spend the rest of this year trying to get you to join them.

"You don't have to shave. You can shave, cut style or grow your beard! It's called beard for bucks," said Cremean.

It's about coming together, raising money and making people smile.

"I'm very confident I'm gonna be cancer free within a couple months. There's no rhyme or reason to why people may get sick or get cancer. Rather than worry about that, it's having a positive attitude about what you're gonna do to improve the future and I'm very positive," said Crosby.