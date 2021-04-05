How you can "Do Good On Dyngus Day" and support the East Side Community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Instead of bringing people together for an in-person fundraiser like a typical year, this year the Matt Urban Center on Broadway in Buffalo launched a campaign to rally the City of Good Neighbors asking them to do good on Dyngus Day.

“We want people to support the Matt Urban Center, the work that we do but we also want to show why buffalo is the city of good neighbors," said Sarah Maurer, Development Director, Matt Urban Center.

The Matt Urban Center has been working to improve the East Side of Buffalo for more than 40 years.

"We provide services for landlords and tenants including weatherization and home repairs, rental assistance, we provide affordable housing, as well as supportive housing for chronically homeless folks," said Ben Hilligas, Executive Director.

And during the pandemic need has only increased. So this year they launched the Do Good for Dyngus Day campaign as a virtual fundraiser.

Matt Urban Center The #DoGoodOnDyngusDay aims to rally the City of Good Neighbors to support their community during the Easter Season

They ask that you show kindness by doing something for your community or donating to a cause like theirs and show it on social media with the hashtag #DoGoodOnDyngusDay.

"We’d really like to make at least $10,000, we see so much difficulty that our neighbors are experiencing, we try to alleviate that and provide hope for all of our neighbors," said Hilligas.

The polka band Those Idiots will be hosting a concert at The Cave and all proceeds go to the Urban Center. They've been playing on Dyngus Day since 2003 and wanted to use this year to give back.

“I think if every one of us did that, we’d all be in a better place and it feels great," said Myron Deputat, Lead Singer, Those Idiots.

We’re the City of Good Neighbors 365 days of the year, but the goal is to use this spring and Easter season to get people donating.

"Spring means renewal and Easter is a time that people come together. East Side is really more than supporting the Broadway Market here on the East Side, it’s about supporting the services that serve the entire Fillmore district," said Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski, Fillmore District.

"We want to take advantage of the Easter season, we just really want to encourage people to on Dyngus Day go out and do random acts of kindness, show people why we are the city of good neighbors," said Hilligas.

The do good for Dyngus Day campaign runs through May 31, 2021. And all of the donations will be matched by lawyers at the Dolce firm, which should help them hit that $10,000 goal.

To donate, click here. Or donate by mail, checks can be made payable to: Lt. Col. Matt Urban Human Services Center of WNY, 1081 Broadway, Buffalo, NY 14212.