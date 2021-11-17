How to watch 'Buffalo Strong Conversation: Supporting our Veterans' Thursday on 7ABC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday, November 18, join 7ABC for Buffalo Strong Conversation: Supporting our Veterans.

The half-hour conversation, starting at 5:30 p.m., will cover issues faced by local veterans. 7 Eyewitness News anchor Jeff Russo will lead this discussion with local military veterans and members of WNY Heroes, Inc.

Throughout November, WKBW is teaming up with WNY Heroes, Inc. to raise money to support local veterans and their families navigate challenges following service to their country.

WNY Heroes, Inc. provides immediate financial assistance and critical life sustaining support to veterans and their families. You can help support their mission by donating directly to WNY Heroes here. You can also show your support with a limited edition Buffalo Strong: Honor, Respect, Perseverance t-shirt or hoodie from Retro Buffalo. $7 from each shirt or hoodie goes to WNY Heroes.

