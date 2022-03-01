How to watch 'Buffalo Strong Conversation: See Me,' a discussion on supporting the Down syndrome community

Throughout March, 7 News is shining a light on the successes and challenges— and amplifying the messages— of people with Down syndrome and their community.

On Thursday, March 3 at 5:30 p.m., 7 News is proud to broadcast and stream a Buffalo Strong Conversation: See Me.

7 News anchor Katie Morse will host a town hall discussion with parents of children with Down syndrome, adults with Down syndrome, educators and advocates.

Topics for this discussion will include etiquette when talking to and about people in the Down syndrome community, inclusion in the classroom, and legislation and policies affecting the community.

Buffalo Strong Conversation: See Me will be available to watch live on air on WKBW, streaming at wkbw.com/live, on the free WKBW mobile app and on the free WKBW streaming app on your Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or Android TV device.