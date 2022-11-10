How one boy's autism diagnosis is making it an "AU-some" Family Christmas for all

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some people may say early November is too soon to start getting into the Christmas spirit. However, one families story of generosity and their effort to make sure the holiday season is special for everyone, might just take you there.

Every morning Donte Naylor's mom starts the day with the same question: what's the strongest muscle on your body?

"And you tell me what," said Chuki Naylor, Donte's mom.

"My mind and my brain," said Donte Naylor.

Chucki Naylor then asked, "And what can you do with it?"

"Change," said Donte

"That's right," said Chuki Naylor.

For mom Chuki Naylor, there's a lot of things that make her son so awesome.

"He's hilarious," said Chuki Naylor. "Like gut busting funny you know. And it's always random. He tells jokes. I mean I could go on and on about how great he is."

However, Chuki Naylor said there's one trait that stands out among the rest.

"He's genuinely concerned about others," said Chuki Naylor. "Like if we have a conversation with a girlfriend and I'm on the phone chatting it up and she's like oh my kid is sick, he'll ask me did her kid get better? It may be days or weeks later but her'll be like 'your friend, her kids sick, what happened?'"

Chuki Naylor said it's not always easy for Donte to communicate with others. He was diagnosed with autism when he was two years old. But she says his ability to care for them has always been special.

"One of the things that I think are pretty amazing about Donte is that he wants to engage other people," said Chuki Naylor. "And so he'll say okay I can do this. I can be brave."

That bravery coupled with endless care and compassion is exactly why so many others will be smiling a little bit wider this holiday season. On December 3rd, which is also Donte's 14th Birthday, he'll host his 2nd Toy Drive for children and families living with autism.

https://twitter.com/kingofausome/status/1583861066043301888?s=20&t=P4V99xntiVEqjv0avA-GLA

"I said Donte, you understand that you're not getting the toys," said Chuki Naylor. "And he's like yeah I want to give toys away for my birthday. I said to whom? And he says kids like me."

"I just want to give new toys to kids with autism like me because why not," said Donte.

Last year, Donte received donations from several businesses, collected over 400 toys and served 100 local families like his. While the Naylor family is hoping to have a successful turn out again this year, Chuki Naylor said this "King of Ausome" Brand is about so much more. They said this year is about changing how the others see autism.

"It absolutely meant institutionalization," said Chuki Naylor. It absolutely meant jail. It absolutely meant he could never move out. But now, my son is not only showing me but he's showing the world in his own little way that that's not what it means.

For the Naylor family, this toy drive is about spreading joy this Christmas but it's also about spreading the message of awareness and inclusion.

"To see himself self advocate for himself and then advocate for others says that it doesn't matter what they say because autism can. And I love it here."

While Donte is happy with giving to others for this years birthday, he and his mom say it wouldn't hurt if their favorite Quarter Back made a special appearance.

https://twitter.com/kingofausome/status/1590281259586322434?s=20&t=P4V99xntiVEqjv0avA-GLA

The Naylor's said this years Toy Drive will feature a sensory friendly party with cotton candy, pop corn, free pictures with Santa Clause and so much more. For more Information about the December 3rd event and where to drop off toys you can visit the King of Ausome website here:

https://www.kingofausome.com/donate