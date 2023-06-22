Hockey enthusiasts lace up all in the name of raising funds for cancer research

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of Western New York's most popular and unique events is now underway!

Thousands of hockey players plan to take the ice at the LECOM Harborcenter to play for 11 straight days in the hopes of scoring big time, in a fundraiser to fight cancer.

"I'm playing tonight and I'm playing again tomorrow," 11 Day Power Play board of directors and player, Keith Waldron said.

Hockey enthusiasts like Keith Waldron are who have helped make the 11 Day Power Play stay strong in its running to help find a cure for cancer.

"My wife and I lost our son to cancer in 2014. When I heard they were doing this, trying to support fundraising for causes that can prevent parents to go through what Julie and I went through, I decided that I wanted to be part of it," Waldron said.

He has been playing in the fundraiser, skating his heart out for his boy, whose life was cut short from the merciless disease.

"He was a hockey player, a hockey coach. He died at 20 years old. He would be so impassioned for this if he had survived. He'd be part of this. I'm quite certain so I do it for him," Waldron said.

Wednesday was opening day for the 11 Day Power Play, and it runs through July 1, adding to its $10 million goal established over the last seven years.

"We have a lofty $10M goal over the 7 years since we've been established. We are $400,000 away from that goal. We know we can get there. We are at $1.2M," 11 Day Power Play co-founder and executive director, Amy Lesakowski said.

The fundraising competition consists of two teams competing every three hours, participating and playing a 3-hour game in support of a cancer research and wellness program.

This year, there are 2,300 participants.

Lesakowski said, "Roswell Park saved my life through the clinical trial I was a part of in 2009."

Fourteen years later, her mission remains stronger than ever to never stop supporting cancer research.

As for Waldron, well, he is just going to skate as hard as he can.

"I'm old and I'll do my part. I'll skate as hard as I can for the hour I skate tonight and the three hours I skate tomorrow," Waldron said.

Watch 7 News' Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski take on the 11 Day Power Play from 2021 here.