11 Day Power Play wraps up a record breaking performance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a grind.

“My feet are killing. They’re numb,” said Ken Corp.

Eleven days of hockey.

“There's a lot of ups and downs,” said Kristen Spulecki.

Forty players taking shifts and playing a hockey game at the outdoor rink at Riverworks in Buffalo, only paused by a Zamboni.

“You get some really great highs. You're all together. You're hanging out. You get some rest and then the lows. You're playing from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM. There's nobody out here. We're hearing the same music mix over and over again,” said Aaron Mentkowski, 11 Day Power Play player, a forecaster of weather.

It’s not the first year of the 11 Day Power Play, but it was a record breaker, on two fronts.

The Guinness Book of World Records, officially dubbed this the longest hockey game ever played. The recognition is not why these men and women skate and skate and skate.

“What's amazing is the money raised over last four years,” said Corp, one of the 40 hockey players.

This game raised over $2 million for local cancer research and programs.

And for each of these 40 players, a cancer story.

“I had a golf-ball-sized brain tumor. I was told I would never play hockey or basketball again,” said 11 Day Power Play skater, Peter Merlo.

And as these players celebrated a record on the night before Thanksgiving, they answered the question, would you do it again?

“Call me back. Yea, absolutely, until I can’t walk,” said Corp.

