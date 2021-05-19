Help Buffalo Prep's Class of 2021 celebrate their achievements Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on 7ABC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday evening, 7ABC is proud to help Buffalo Prep's 58 graduating scholars celebrate their achievements.

Buffalo Prep is a local organization that helps talented students from underserved communities achieve in and out of the classroom. The organization provides students with programs aimed to help them break through socioeconomic barriers and excel in their respective high schools and in taking the next step into higher education.

The programs include Middle School Prep-- an accelerated learning program-- and High School Prep, which helps students get ready for high school. The organization also offers a College Prep program for high school students. The organization boasts a 100% graduation rate and 100% college acceptance rate.

After graduating from high school, the organization helps alumni with continuing support.

Join us Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. on 7ABC and on 7PLUS to celebrate these exceptional students and learn more about how you can help Buffalo Prep fulfill its mission.

If you're interested in donating to Buffalo Prep or know of a student who may benefit from the organization's support, you can find out more through their website.