Giving back for MLK Day: Gym collecting school supplies for Buffalo students

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — As people come to Hybrid Performance gym in East Amherst to hit their fitness goals, he owner is meeting a goal of his own, to help make sure children in our community have what they need.

They've got weights, treadmills, medicine balls but also colored pencils, erasers and notebooks.

“I know during these tough times, these things can be hard to afford so," said Seton McDuffie, Owner.

He opened the gym 7 months ago and says one of his goals for is to start a program up where he could give back to inner city students.

"I would love to help them understand nutrition in general, financial literacy a bunch of different things," said McDuffie.

He wants to teach the Black community about nutrition because of the high rates of cardiovascular disease in the community. So with Martin Luther King Jr. Day coming up—he figured now is the perfect time to start.

So he asked his friend Angel, who teaches at Buffalo Public School 53, how he could help.

Her answer—school supplies.

"She was saying how much of a struggle it is for people to afford these things. How they have to borrow and use from other students. I was like you know what, I think I can get my gym and my members to help out with that." said McDuffie.

And over the past few weeks members are telling him this is an amazing idea. They have two huge bins of supplies.

"We have cash and checks, the response has been overwhelming,” said McDuffie.

And when he told Angel, she was ecstatic.

"She was like you know how much that would help? It would make my job a lot easier and definitely make them feel a lot better," McDuffie.

This is all about honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but McDuffie says he's just getting started.

"I think I would rather just go one school every year. This is a small step in what I want to do overall to help the community and I think just this initial step will help me build momentum and keep doing great things for the inner city community," said McDufffie.

So they’ll be dropping the bins and hundreds of dollars off at PS 53 on MLK Day, which means you still have time left to donate.

You can come down to the gym here at 9648 Transit Rd. or email McDuffie at owner@hybridperformancefitness.com.

Hybrid Performance Facebook Page