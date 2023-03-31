Fades and Braids event helping students put their best foot forward ahead of homecoming weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York barbers and hairstylists helped kids at one Buffalo charter school, Thursday afternoon, feel loved and confirmed, just in time for homecoming.

They did it with a few fades and beautiful braids.

"It felt kind of great, now that I look fresh and stuff like that. It was pretty cool," Fifth grader, Tre-Shawn told 7 News.

When you look good, you feel good, which will then allow you to do good.

That was the message King Center Charter School was hoping to get across to its students, ahead of homecoming weekend.

King Center Charter School board of directors co-president, Michelle Martin said, "It's important for our students to feel good about themselves because the work that they do reflects who they are."

Martin said the fall semester's inaugural "Fades and Braids" event had such a great turnout that a second one could not go undone.

Martin added, "Beauticians and barbers can average anywhere from $200 on up, but the fact that they're giving their time speaks volumes to their character, in their belief, and our community and our children."

Eight grader, Jakira, volunteered her time to style box braids for students.

"I feel like it was right because some kids can't get their hair done and if you could give the service, you should do it for free," the volunteer beautician explained.

Barber of more than 20 years, David di Cioccio said catering to local celebrities and the buffalo bills is exciting but it is seeing the smiles on these kids' face that remind him of his purpose in this field.

Celebrity barber, Cioccio said, "Something as simple as a haircut can really empower the youth and make them feel confident in their endeavors for the future. You look good, you feel good. My main thing is to instill some confidence in them and let them know they they can be anything they want in this world."

Tre'shawn said he picked the short braids style.

He was one of the many students who stayed after school to add a little "umph" to his look, ahead of the celebratory weekend.

Come Saturday, he can be found him attending his first homecoming event, and jamming out with his friends.

"I'm thankful for them because they stopped and spent their time to actually help us with our hairstyles, and make us look nice before our dance," Tre-Shawn explained.