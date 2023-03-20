Fades and Braids event giving students a boost of confidence while styling and mentoring them

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — A pair of Buffalo teachers know the power of confidence with one of the year's biggest nights fast approaching at one city school. Homecoming is right around the corner and, just like picture day, Teachers Assistant and Co-organizer of Fades and Braids Sierra Radford said she wants her students to feel confident and look their best.

"Our hair is our crown so we're getting our crown straightened or cut and lined up its just a confidence boost for our kids," she said.

Its that time to pick out the perfect dress, shoes and of course hair style. She said Fades and Braids is a completely free experience. Students are sent home with a permission questionnaire and after their parents sign it they can get their hair done by local stylist and barbers. Co-organizer Antuana Fulgham said their gym is transformed into a salon.

"We have chairs lined up along our gym with each student who's prepared to get their hair done we have tables set up all around," Fulgham said.

Radford said she loves being able to help not just her students but their parents. She shares many of them come to her with different situations as to why they couldn't get their kids hair done and some are financial.

"I didn't know how I was going to do it or they don't know how to take care of their kids hair," Radford stated.

Individuality, creative freedom and mentorship is something Fulgham said this event gives each kid to express and experience. This event also helps kids get the clothes they need to make their homecoming as magical as possible. If you are interested in donating or helping out check out this website for more information.