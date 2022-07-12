CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A young, Cheektowaga girl is home recovering after being burned in a freak accident at her home, on May 26.

The family, with four young girls ranging from ages 9 to 4, was making s'mores in their backyard, as they usually do.

The small alcohol-fueled fire being used to roast the marshmallows tipped over, according to the Cheektowaga Police Department.

The fire burned three out of the four sisters, critically injuring 9-year-old Cadence.

PREVIOUS STORY: Three children burned, one critically injured after 'fire pot' spills over in Cheektowaga

While she is home with the rest of her family, the Western New York community is continuing to rally around Cadence in the hopes of bringing her courage.

Courage for Cadence: It is something the Western New York community is hoping to instill in the 9-year-old, who was badly burned.

26 Shirts owner, Del Reid said, "How can you not read the story and feel moved to help? I had a conversation with Cadence's mom and Cadence's uncle. I just got all the details about what was going on and how we can help. We worked them in as quickly as we could."

Thanks to 26 Shirts owner, Del Ried, and the help of Sweet Buffalo, "My Little Buffalo" shirts are now being sold. It is a play on the popular toy brand, My Little Pony, in the hopes of making the effort cute as possible!

Reid told Pheben Kassahun over Zoom Tuesday morning, "A family of four girls were affected by this terrible accident, not just Cadence, right? So, we wanted to do something that the four of them would appreciate."

$8 from the $27 T-shirt will go to Cadence Czerniejewski. The 2-week effort has only 6 six days left for the shirt to be sold.

Anyone who does not like the shirt but feels compelled to donate, and aid in Cadence's recovery, can head to the family's GoFundMe.

Reid said, "We like to provide a conduit for the community to really wrap its arms around for people in these terrible situations. This is such a freak accident that happened here and it could have happened to anybody. It's just a moment's notice."

7 News spoke with Cadence's mom, Angie Czerniejewski, about her recovery.

As of June 23, she is back home from Shriners Children's Boston, where she was taken to receive physical therapy.

She has started Telehealth calls but is expected to visit the Boston hospital, in-person, every 8 to 12 weeks for a year.

Angie said Cadence's sister's 7-year-old Madison will return to Shriners at the one-year mark and 4-year-old Aria has made a full recovery.

Cadence's twin, Kennedy, who was not physically burned has been helping Cadence cope emotionally.

Through physical therapy, Cadence had to learn to walk again because she was bed bound for so long, and the burns made her immobile.

She is still undergoing graph surgery, in which her mother said has been painful.

On the bright side, Cadence is "doing amazing" now and that being back home has been very therapeutic.

Follow Cadence's road to recovery, here.

Additionally, a month from Tuesday, the a family friend is hosting a Meat Raffle on Friday, August 12 from 5:30-7 p.m. It will take place at St. Mary's High School, on 142 Laverack Ave. in Lancaster.

General admission is $20, which includes beer and soda pop. More information can be found below: