"Cookies for a Cause" raising thousands for the Buffalo Community in its 7th year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the past 7 years one Western New Yorker has made it her holiday mission to give back by selling baked goods.

“I make red velvet crinkles, ginger snaps, hot chocolate chip," said Rebecca Decker of Buffalo.

Dozens and dozens of them. It’s a hobby turned holiday mission.

"It’s the best part of the holiday season, giving back and enjoying some sweets," said Decker.

This is her 7th time running Cookies for a Cause, where she collects donations and makes hundreds of batches and packaging them up to sell.

All of the proceeds benefit the Matt Urban Center in Buffalo.

"Wver the years we’ve supported them we’ve raised over $6,000 it feels great to make that kind of money with just cookies," said Decker.

Money that goes a long way to help provide a variety of programs for people who are experiencing homelessness.

"We have been very busy and we will continue to be throughout the winter and into next year," said Sarah Maurer, Development Director at the Matt Urban Center.

The urban center is raising money to fund these programs and meet a goal for the season with their Home for the Holidays campaign.

"Our goal is to raise $20,000, happy to say that we are already over halfway to that goal," said Maurer.

Cookies for a cause will give them the boost they need to get closer.

You can still order cookies to pick up at the event this Saturday December 11 from 2-6pm at Flying Bison Brewing. She can take about 20 more orders. Cookies are $14 per dozen and you can purchase some at the event.

Click here to order

Click here for event information