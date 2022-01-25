Chiefs fans take a page from Bills Mafia playbook, begin donating to Oishei Children's Hospital

(WKBW) — Following the Bills' playoff loss to the Chiefs Sunday night, Chiefs fans have begun donating to a foundation that is close to Josh Allen.

A Facebook group called "Chiefs Kingdom Memes" posted Monday evening, calling on Chiefs fans to donate $13 to the Patricia Allen Fund in honor of Josh Allen's performance Sunday. They're calling for $13 donations to commemorate the sent the game to overtime in the final 13 seconds of the game.

If you would like to donate to the Patricia Allen Fund, click here.