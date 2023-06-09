Burgard graduate offers “Prom Giveback” for students heading to prom

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A group of Buffalo Public School students now have the chance to shine at their prom thanks to a former student's generosity.

WKBW Inside Burgard High School students attended "Prom Giveback" event.

A former student hosted a “Prom Giveback” event at Burgard High School offering free hair and makeup and more for seniors before the prom Friday night.

“Just because you go to a Buffalo Public School doesn't mean that you can't be what you want to be,” replied Ezara Hueitt.

WKBW Ezara Hueitt, Burgard class of 2016.





An important message Ezara Hueitt wants to tell our community. She is a 2016 Burgard graduate and now she's a professional makeup artist. She tells me she brought her services back to the school to help students get ready for Friday night's prom — all in honor of her late brother.

“My brother — he was supposed to go to prom, but he didn't make it to prom, so we're doing this in memory of him,” Hueitt recalled.

WKBW Kevin Payne, jr., died in a car crash last October.

Her brother, Kevin Payne, jr., died in a car crash last October. He was a Riverside High School student.

“I just know he would like this — ‘prom giveback’ — he’d be real excited and surprised and stuff like that,” replied Hueitt.

Burgard Principal Eric Johnson tells me he was thrilled that Hueitt wanted to come back and deliver this "selfless act of kindness" for his students.

WKBW Burgard Principal Eric Johnson.

“That's the most rewarding piece of being an educator — is that your students to come back to remember and want to give back to the school community,” noted Johnson.

From hair styling to nails and makeup — these students are getting a great chance to shine at the prom.

“Are you excited?” Buckley asked. “Very,” responded Lavondra Lyles, senior. “I'm just grateful that I made it here on time to get this done."

WKBW Lavondra Lyles, senior.

Lyles says this is a first for her. She never wears makeup but wanted to for prom.

“What does it feel like on your face right now?” Buckley questioned. “It feels light. It doesn't feel like my face, but it feels like my face — if it makes sense — it doesn't feel real,” Lyles laughed.

Senior Zion Kelly was getting his hair styled. He says he's not going to prom, but will be heading to the 'after-party' and appreciated this event.

WKBW Senior Zion Kelly getting a hair style.



“It's nice! That they had this going on for the students and stuff, helping out the students — it's nice — it's cool. I enjoy it,” remarked Kelly.

Nijaeh Jackson was among the 35 students who signed up for the services and was thankful to receive them.

WKBW Nijaeh Jackson, Burgard senior.

“It's very special — because they didn't have to do that, but they did take the time out to do it for us,” Jackson commented.

This “Prom Giveback" offers students a memorable event they can reflect on as part of their 2023 senior prom.