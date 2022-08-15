Buffalo's Harvest House leading the way to a stronger community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo nonprofit organization has been working to fill in the gaps, in the community for almost 30 years.

It is called, Harvest House, located on Buffalo's east side.

Harvest House president, Carol Murphy told Pheben Kassahun, "The community tells us what they need. We go out and make sure that those resources are brought into our community."

Founded by Gary and Linda Tatu in 1993, the organization is designed to help those who are living paycheck to paycheck, and need access to basic services.

"One of the other really, big needs here on east Buffalo is the need for access to medical and dental care. We have volunteers who come into our ministries. They are doctors and dentists. They are nurses, they are oral surgeons. They come from all over Western New York. They donate their time to provide access to health care," Murphy said.

The center offers free medical and dental clinics, a baby's ministry that provides clothes, vocational training for careers in fields like health care, construction trade and steam engineering.

"Our biggest growing need is dental care. We have dentists that come from their own private practices. We have UB dental school, so their students come in. We have students who come from both UBMD and Catholic Health. So, residents who come in," she added.

It is essentially a one-stop-shop for families, which runs on volunteer energy.

"I think was has cemented our place here, is all of the work done here in the community. It's very rewarding. Being able to help someone outside your personal level," Harvest House program coordinator, Jocelyn Moss said.

Harvest House dental volunteer, Akhila Kiran said, "I heard about the place from Joy, and then I wanted to volunteer here, but sine COVID hit, I've been wanting to come and work with the community."

Starting in September, Harvest House is bringing back its "Saturday Dental Clinics".

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can give the organization a call at (716) 855-0654.

Along with the dental and medical clinics, volunteers can also help with sorting clothes in the baby and children's ministry.

"In order for us to continue to provide free services, we rely on our dedicated volunteers

