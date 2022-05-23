Buffalo Strong: Organizations ensuring no neighbor left behind amid Tops supermarket closure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — While several giveaways continue along Jefferson Avenue, for some neighbors returning to the area around Tops is too difficult, and that could mean they do not have access to all the free food and personal products available.

Various mobile trucks are stationed throughout Buffalo's east side, as its only grocery store in this neck of the City is still closed and still too raw for residents to even leave their homes.

In order to alleviate some stress, local organizations are bringing the food to residents and it only requires a call or text.

PREVIOUS STORY: Local partners launch food distribution effort to support Buffalo community impacted by mass shooting

"This is what keeps Buffalo, strong. Buffalo proud," Humble Highness Healing CEO, Shareese Robinson said.

The Buffalo strong spirit continues to shine throughout Buffalo's broken heart.

"You can come here 3-4 times a day," Robinson said.

Things that are normally on-site have become mobile this week.

McDonald's "Mc-Rig" and Feedmore Western New York have made trucks available to give families the resources they need.

Organizations like Humble Highness Healing are stepping up to take it a step further.

"You do not have to come out. Text my line and I will come to you. If you are not ready for counseling, but you are hungry," Robinson said. "Text me your family size, your address, your zip code, and I'm going to come to you."

The number to call is (716) 574-8621.

Regardless of insurance, Robinson is also offering one year of free grief counseling through the organization.

"We need these resources. We need more counselors. We need more therapists. People that look like us. People from our neighborhoods who understand that we have been victimized because of the color of our skin. We have not been able to show the content of our character. There were children in there. So, we need our voices heard but we got to get out the house first," Robinson said.

Another organization with boots on the ground is Slow Roll Buffalo. Members of the organization, like former Buffalo Mayoral candidate India Walton, are going door-to-door in the "Fruit Belt" neighborhood to ensure no resident is left behind.

Slow Roll Buffalo board member, India Walton said, "Now that the neighborhood is in need once again, Slow Roll has decided to step up and in partnership with the African American Heritage Food Co-op and the Lexington Co-op, we are delivering healthy groceries to residents of the Fruit Belt who are in need."

This need is also as simple as sending a text with your family's needs. No income requirements, and no questions asked.