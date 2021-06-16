Buffalo police officer hosting free Father's Day photoshoot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Creating memories through pictures is a special experience for parents.

"I have a five-year-old, so 10 years from now, he may not remember things I remember so having pictures is a way to bring back the memories and relive them," said Romair Parrett of Buffalo.

It’s safe to say Parrett and his son Romair Jr. are far from camera shy. But this Father’s Day weekend, Parrett wants fathers all around Buffalo to make memories like these.

Romair Parrett Parrett takes as many pictures with his son as possible

“I’m doing a free photo-shoot for the fathers to bring their children out, take pictures, enjoy the atmosphere. There are so many negative things with father’s who don’t want to do their job so I want to bring the highlight to father’s who do do their job," said Parrett.

Helping out the buffalo community is an every day thing for Parrett. He’s a Buffalo police officer and the founder of the Reach for Ro Foundation.

"Reach for Ro foundation is something I started three years ago, my mom passed three years ago so it’s something I wanted to do to inspire myself to give back to the community, because I get paid to do the police officer thing, I don’t get paid to do this, so it’s fun to give back to my community," said Parrett.

The goal for the Reach for Ro foundation is simple.

"Just to help people, anything you need help with, cutting the grass or grocery shopping or anything for children, I just want to be able to lend a hand to anybody that needs help," said Parrett.

This year on Mother’s day, he hosted a free brunch at Buffalo Soul on Pearl Street, but he wanted to make sure dad’s to feel the love too and they already appreciate it.

“They’re just thanking me. Mother’s have a natural bond with the children, I feel like father’s have more work to build that bond, so they really appreciate it," said Parrett.

Reach for Ro Foundation The Father's Day photoshoot takes place from 3-5pm

He hopes this becomes a local tradition.

"This is my first time doing it and I want to keep doing it, every year I want to make it bigger and bigger, maybe take it on the road to other states," said Parrett.

Anyone interested in the photo-shoot can come to buffalo soul this Sunday, June 20 from 3-5pm.

For more information on the Reach for Ro Foundation, click here.