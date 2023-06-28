Buffalo Milk-Bone plant makes donation to three-year-old's Doggy Snack Shack

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo plant that makes dog treats made a big donation to a toddler who runs a "Doggy Snack Shack" at his house after seeing his story on 7 News.

Three-year-old Dominic loves dogs, so his family built him a small shack at the end of his driveway where he passes out treats to all the neighborhood dogs that walk by.

Katie Morse, WKBW Three-year-old Dom waiting to pass out treats to local dogs

Lisa Johnson is the Production Coordinator at Buffalo's Milk-Bone plant. She saw the WKBW story about the shack, and worked with plant leadership to gather a big donation for Dominic. The company gathered a bunch of the different products they make, and Lisa drove them to Farmington to drop them off for the family.

Lisa Johnson Milk-Bone Buffalo plant makes a donation to the Doggy Snack Shack

"I ended up seeing the pop up come up for your story," Johnson told 7 News anchor Katie Morse. "First away - I was blown away by a three year old doing this - and that he was actually handing out Milk Bones. I wanted to give a sample of the products we actually make here at this facility," she said.

"It's so great to see a young man like Dominic support his community at such an early age," echoed Milk-Bone Plant Manager Ryan McGinnis. "We've been making Milk Bone in this facility for over 100 years - so we share a love of dogs like he and his family do - so we wanted to anything we could to help further his cause and spread more joy in the community."

WKBW Buffalo's Milk Bone plant

Dom's mom Terrie, who is from Williamsville, said in a Facebook post that she couldn't thank Lisa and the company enough for their amazing donation, and that it will allow them to spread more cheer and smiles in their neighborhood.

Lisa Johnson Milk-Bone donated a number of locally-made treats to Dominic's Doggy Snack Shack.

"We like to spread cheer and happiness. We want to do good for our neighbors. There's so much negativity right now that a little happiness goes a long way," she said in May when she was first interviewed.