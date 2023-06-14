Albion Class of 2023 senior prank raises $1,000 for boy fighting cancer

ALBION, N.Y. (WKBW) — Seniors at Albion High School blocked all the entrances before their teachers could get to school on Monday morning.

"I thought 'Okay, here we go,'" said Jennifer Ashbery, School Principal.

A class prank is tradition, so she expected it, but not something at this level.

Albion Senior Class 2023 Seniors block entryways and charge teachers $5



In order to get to their parking spots, teachers had to pay a $5 fee, at minimum.

"Some went above that, some gave what they could," said Nicholas Andrews, Senior Class President.

They also collected some IOUs.

But this isn't to pay for their cap and gowns or some big end of the year bash, it's a fundraiser to support a young boy named Maddox Pearl.

Team Maddox Senior prank benefits Team Maddox



"Maddox is a elementary schooler who is struggling with a brain tumor and he's in the hospital battling, so we thought if we raised some more money for him, it would help his fight," said Andrews.

His fight is well known in this community, you'll see "Team Maddox" on social media or as a sticker on cars.

So it was no surprise that this fundraiser grew beyond the walls of Albion High School.

Albion High School Class of 2023 Don't mess with the class of 2023, they'll show you the Eagle Way



"We had one older gentleman that gave us $20 just to drive around the front circle of our school. It gives us goosebumps, we're just amazed how a small community could come together and support someone like this."

These seniors wanted leave their mark after losing much of their high school experience during the pandemic and show that caring for your community is the "Eagle Way".

"I'm glad we're not the class of COVID. We're the class that brought change to the community and I think we'll be remembered for this, it's nice," said Andrews.

Congratulations, Class of 2023. Good luck topping this one, Class of 2024.

You can still drop donations off to the school before graduation on June 23.