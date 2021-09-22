7-year-old from Buffalo launches his own hair care line and non-profit organization

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s all about hair care at 68 Allen Street in Buffalo. That’s where Christina Bishop runs High Klass Hair Salon and a new​ business that launched this month.

"Our new business venture is Kyle Jackie Hair Care," said Bishop.

And who is Kyle?

"Kyle is my boss. It’s great working for him he’s an amazing boss," said Christina.

You could say they're pretty close. Kyle Bishop-Winfield is her 7-year-old son.

Kyle Jackie's Hair Care Kyle Winfield-Bishop and his mother found there were few hair products targeting young boys

“I sell hair care products...hair care products for boys only. Because I was tired of using girl products," said Bishop-Winfield.

The pair would go to the store to get hair products to get hair products for his long braided locks, but found everything was pink or girly.

"So I’m like okay there’s a need for boys to have products designed for them," said Bishop.

The second grader helped design the bottles and test the products.

And this business venture doubles as a tribute. In 2017, Kyle's father passed away from a heart attack at 25 years old.

Christina Bishop Kyle Jr. and his father, Kyle

"Before he passed he would always talk about how much he loves Kyle’s hair, so it was a thing, I was like I’m never gonna cut his hair," said Bishop.

That’s the inspiration behind his non-profit, Kyle’s Gifts from Heaven. Some of the money made from products goes to buy gifts for other children who have lost parents.

"Each year we gift children some of the specific gifts on their Christmas list from their parents in heaven," said Bishop.

Kyle's Gifts from Heaven Kyle's Gifts from Heaven benefits other kids who've lost a parent

This way, his dad stays involved in his progress, he's even immortalized on the label of his non-profit.

This pair hopes the all-natural products instill confidence in boys everywhere, including Kyle.

"It’s a more enjoyable experience he enjoys getting his hair done, because it’s his products, it’s for boys and he created it," said Bishop.

Those products do say for boys only, but they’ve had adults, girls and all kinds of people buy and use the products. You can check out the whole range by clicking here or by stopping into his High Klass Hair at 68 Allen Street.