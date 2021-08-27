12-year-old boy from Florida runs in honor of Hartland Volunteer Fire member Judy Spencer

WINTER SPRINGS, Fl. (WKBW) — "Even though it seems like there's me and the four others running at the same time this evening, there are more running and that's all the fallen I have run for."

Thursday night, one of the fallen first responders 12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge ran for was Judy Spencer, a Fire Police member of the Hartland Volunteer Fire Company.

She died Tuesday after a fire rescue truck accidentally hit her while it was backing up at the scene of a brush fire on Quaker Road in Somerset.

For the last two years, Cartledge has made it his mission to honor the men and women who died in the line of duty, like Spencer, running one mile for each one around the country.

Thursday night's run for Spencer marked 993 miles.

He and his family started a nonprofit called Running 4 Heroes to raise money for first responders who were injured in the line of duty two years ago.

As he approaches the 1,000-mile mark, Cartledge has started a donation drive to raise $10,000 in order to start an Injured First Responders Grant. So far, the donation drive has raised about $5,500.

Cartledge and his family are flying to Syracuse to honor a fallen first responder there before they come to Western New York on Sunday to present the Hartland Fire Department with the flag he ran with Thursday night.