First responder dies at the scene of a Niagara County fire after being hit by rescue vehicle

SOMERSET, N.Y. (WKBW) — A first responder has died at the scene of a fire, after being hit by a fire company vehicle, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Police say units were responding to the scene of a field fire in Somerset just past 8:30 Tuesday night. They say a Barker Fire Department rescue truck was backing up on Quaker Road, when it hit and ran over a Fire Police member for the Hartland Volunteer Fire Company, who was acting as a spotter for the vehicle's driver. She was pronounced dead a the scene.

The driver of the rescue truck was uninjured. The names of everyone involved are not being released at this time.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit is looking into the incident. This is a developing story.