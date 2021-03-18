Buffalo String Works 7th annual musical benefit will be virtual

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — The Buffalo String Works mission is to provide music instruments and lessons to children free of charge. According to Executive Director and Co-founder Yuki Namata Resnick "Eighty-five percent of our students are from refugee families."

The organization provides lessons to the students after school. These days because of COVID those music lessons have been done virtually.

Buffalo String Works 7th Annual Benefit will take place virtually this year. The students will headline the big show with additional performances from some big names in music including: Joshua Roman, Gail Ann Dorsey and Matt Berninger.

Ticket prices range from $20 to $150 with each level having it's "own fantastic perks." Early birds who purchase tickets by 5pm March 20th will have exclusive access to their silent auction.

The title of this year's benefit is "They Would Only Walk" and it will steam from Saturday March 20 until March 27. Details available at the Buffalo String Works website.

Yuki says that making instruments and lessons available to young people is transformative, adding "Music is just the vehicle for learning how to be a team mate, how to be part of a community, how to learn self-confidence-it takes you far beyond the music classroom."