Buffalo State awards George Floyd Memorial scholarship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — SUNY Buffalo State announced Thursday the newest awardee to receive the university's third annual George Floyd Memorial Scholarship.

A freshman criminal justice major, Marley DiTullio, will receive the endowed scholarship. Every year, one incoming freshman is eligible to receive the $10,000 scholarship, which is eligible for renewal over four years.

Scholarship applicants must demonstrate through an essay and letters of recommendation, their commitment to racial and social justice. Applicants are additionally required to show how the scholarship will help them bring change and combat systemic racism.

DiTullio wrote about her experiences growing up Black in a predominantly white community in Syracuse.

The scholarship was formed as a response to a challenge to American colleges and universities to form a George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Fund in the wake of Floyd's May 2020 murder.

You can read more about DiTullio's essay and other George Floyd Memorial Scholarship winners, here.