Buffalo Society of Artists celebrates 130 years with several special art shows.

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW-TV) — The Buffalo Society of Artists is celebrating 130 years. Gerald Mead, a past president says it all started "In 1891 because the president of the Buffalo Fine Arts Academy said there is no art in buffalo. And so the local artists took a little umbridge at that."

There are three art shows underway courtesy of BSA including the one celebrating past presidents at the Carnegie Art Center in North Tonawanda. One section of that exhibit includes more than thirty works from Gerald Mead's personal collection.

Gerald says "What's amazing about this collection is it actually spans about a hundred years-you get to see how artwork has changed and how it represents any particular period of time."

Details on the show at the Carnegie Art Center as well as other shows and other activities can be found at their website.