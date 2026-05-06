LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres fans in Lancaster are showing their team spirit in a big way. Outside K & S Contractor Supply Inc. is a Sabretooth-themed mailbox, about 7 feet tall, made of concrete, pipe and wood.

The display is part of a long-standing tradition that dates back decades. The mailbox has been redesigned for different holidays and occasions throughout the year.

With the Sabres making a push for the Stanley Cup, creator Jason Lafferty knew it was time to feature Sabretooth — complete with a nod to Mother's Day.

"For the holidays, try and change it for the holidays and what's going on," Lafferty said. "Obviously, the Sabres are kicking butt, so I figured I'd throw Sabretooth up there."

WATCH: Buffalo Sabres spirit on full display outside Lancaster business

Buffalo Sabres spirit on full display outside Lancaster business

Lafferty says recreating the Sabres mascot just made sense.

"The colors, and just, his spirit," Lafferty said, "A lot of people go by, and if we could put a smile on somebody's face and they are having a bad day, then why not, you know?"

Lafferty said the mailbox will stay for the duration of the Sabres' playoff run, which he hopes will carry through the Stanley Cup Finals in June.