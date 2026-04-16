BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres will host the Boston Bruins for Game One of the NHL playoffs on Sunday, and the team is rolling out new merchandise, food items and parties to capture all the excitement.

Outside the arena on Thursday morning, I caught crews getting ready for the watch party at Canalside. Workers set up and tested two huge digital screens, which will be used for every home game.

The party also features food trucks and vendors in an effort to bring fans together.

Buffalo Sabres President of Business Operations Pete Guelli emphasized the importance of the community events.

"I mean, it's a really special time. Everybody wants to be a part of it. I think our fans deserve to be a part of it. We talked more specifically about our season ticket holders, but there's people that have been invested in this team for years and years and years, and you know, if they can't get into the game, we still want to make sure they feel like they are part of the action," Guelli said.

WATCH: Buffalo Sabres prepare for playoff fever both on and off the ice

Buffalo Sabres prepare for playoff fever both on and off the ice

The Sabres expect big crowds for the watch parties, which open two hours before puck drop. The events are free and open to the public, but fans are encouraged to RSVP at sabres.com/playoffs, where there is more on all things playoffs.

The team is also hosting a pre-game party in the plaza for every home game, starting with Game One on Sunday.

Fans will be able to enjoy playoff-themed menu items. Among the items being rolled out is the "Buffalo Sabres are a Wagon," which includes chicken tenders and French fries served in a custom Sabres wagon box. Another item is the "Let's Go Buffalo Wings & Pizza Logs," served in a souvenir Sabres ice rink tray.

Delaware North Executive Chef Michael Buonopane shared the culinary team's enthusiasm for the post-season.

"At the core of what we do, a lot of us are just fans," Buonopane said. "We're just excited to be able to produce some fun specials. We're as excited as the fans are."