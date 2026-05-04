BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens fans are competing for tickets to Games 1 and 2 at the KeyBank Center, and demand for tickets to the second-round playoff series has been intense.

Nick Giammusso, president and CEO of VIP Tix, a locally owned ticket marketplace, said both sides of the border are driving strong interest in Games 1 and 2 in Buffalo.

"Oh, the demand is huge. There are high expectations on both sides," Giammusso said. "Southern Ontario is just right across the border; it's a short commute. There are a lot of Montreal fans that live in Southern Ontario, and it's going to be a great series."

The get-in price for Game 1 was around $370 on the secondary market on Monday. Giammusso said ticket availability has increased compared to the Round 1 against Boston, estimating roughly 2,500 tickets listed for Wednesday's game across all marketplaces.

WATCH: Buffalo Sabres playoffs draw strong demand from both sides of the border

Buffalo Sabres playoff matchup against Montreal draws strong demand from both sides of border

He also said some Sabres season ticket holders are cashing in now with an eye toward later rounds, and that Montreal fans are taking notice of the opportunity.

"You'll be seeing more red sweaters at KeyBank Center than we did previously for Boston," Giammusso said.

That prospect has some Sabres fans concerned about preserving home ice advantage. Mike Monaghan, a Sabres fan, said he expects a strong Montreal presence.

"They travel very well. I would compare Montreal's fanbase to Steelers fans," Monaghan said. "They're going to be there. You're going to hear them. You're gonna see them."

Monaghan took to social media over the weekend, urging fans who are selling tickets to skip the online marketplaces and instead sell directly to family and friends — keeping the seats in the hands of those who bleed blue and gold.

As of Monday morning, Giammusso's breakdown of secondary market sales showed it 60-40 in favor of Montreal fans. However, he pointed out again, as of Monday, there were roughly 2,500 tickets on the secondary market — KeyBank Center holds 19,070.