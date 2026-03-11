BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Katherine Bundt was hit in the head by a puck during the second period of Tuesday night's Buffalo Sabres game against the San Jose Sharks — and still didn't miss the end of the game.

The Sabres beat the Sharks 6-3 in front of a sold-out KeyBank Center, with Jack Quinn recording a hat trick to help Buffalo extend its winning streak to eight games and hold its position atop the Atlantic Division.

Katherine and her husband, Michael Bundt, had been to KeyBank Center before, but Tuesday night was different.

Early in the second period, a clearing attempt left the ice and found the stands, striking Katherine directly in the head.

"I didn't know it until well after it hit me, literally," Katherine said.

"Next thing I know I feel a sharp pain right up here," Katherine said, pointing to the top of her head.

Buffalo Sabres fan takes puck to the head, returns to her seat to watch 8th consecutive win

"My first reaction was jeez, like is she going to be OK?" Michael said.

"So I took my hat off put my hand on my head. I felt something, like what is that? And that's just when the blood started," Katherine said.

The medical team was there immediately. After a quick evaluation, Katherine needed no stitches and no staples — just an ice pack and the option to return to her seat. For a Sabres fan who bleeds blue and gold, it wasn't a difficult decision.

"Take a knock to the head, bleed a little bit, just bandage me up, I'm good to go," Katherine said.

Michael said he would have supported her in leaving, but Katherine had other plans.

"I wasn't surprised. If she wanted to leave, I would have been 100% good with leaving, but she wanted to.. she wanted to stay," Michael said.

"It's fun going to it, it's fun being a part of it. I wanted to keep experiencing it, so that's why I absolutely went back to watch the rest of the game," Katherine said.

The Bundts were back in their seats before the third period. Katherine also came away with a new souvenir — the puck that hit her, tracked down by nearby fans, who also gave her a warm welcome back.

"They were all clapping and cheering. I wasn't expecting that," Katherine said.

Michael shared details of Katherine's experience on social media, where the post received thousands of likes and well-wishes, with many applauding her dedication.

"I appreciate the concern and the well wishes and it just I mean it goes to show you what Sabres fans are and what the city is," Katherine said.

Outside of a small bump on her head, Katherine said she is doing OK.

"Slept alright last night and I'm good to go today," Katherine said.

As for the remainder of the Sabres season, Katherine said she's optimistic.

"Let's see how far this can go. Let's see how far this team can take it," Katherine said.

