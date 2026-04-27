BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are one win away from knocking off the Boston Bruins and advancing in the playoffs, and fans are gearing up for Game 5 on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center.

Inside KeyBank Center, energy is already building as fans were among the first in line at the Sabres Store on Monday morning to buy gear.

Josh Fye of North Tonawanda brought his 1-year-old son, Sheppard.

"It's awesome, I mean, I love coming here, just walking through here is an experience," Fye said.

Other fans also shared their excitement for the team's playoff run.

"I think we have a really good shot based on how we played yesterday, and I'm really excited to see what happens next," Pearl Brown said.

"I think they're gonna do it. I really do," Erica Tank said.

Gerald Jackson and his son Parker flew in from Florida for Tuesday's Game 5.

"Why not. It's been a 14-year drought. He hasn't seen a playoff game at all, ever, since he's been born," Gerald Jackson said.

"It's one of the, if not the best, atmospheres in the NHL currently right now," Parker Jackson said.

WATCH: Buffalo Sabres fan gearing up to cheer on team in Game 5

Buffalo Sabres fan gearing up to cheer on team in Game 5

Tickets for Game 5 were hovering just below $300 on the secondary market Monday afternoon. However, fans can be a part of the action without a ticket.

Cara Murphy, Vice President of marketing for the Buffalo Sabres, told me Party in the Plaza will once again get underway at 4:30 p.m., with the watch party at Canalside kicking off at 5:30 p.m. Both events are free to attend.

Game 2 drew a crowd of 10,000. The Sabres expect even more for Game 5.

"Nearly doubling from game one to game two, I think we'll see obviously a huge increase for tomorrow night," Murphy said.

Because of the anticipated crowd, the Sabres are making some changes for the watch party, including upgrading the barricades near the screens and stage to concert-style setups.

"In terms of keeping everyone safe, especially in a clinch game where it could get a little rowdy and a little crazy, we're having a little more barricade and some fan safety components there with some more secured racks," Murphy said.

If the Sabres do advance, the team is keeping watch party options open for later rounds.

"I think right now it's been so fun watching just the fans kind of take it into their own, whether they're getting together in, you know, local neighborhoods and the bars and restaurants. We're having a blast just watching. I think people from afar kind of create their own communal watch parties, if you will, and so we're always keeping a pulse on that and potentially opening up the arena for later rounds too," Murphy said. "I know that's been a big thing and some excitement along the lines there, so always just keeping the pulse on what we can do and how further, how far we get in the next segment."