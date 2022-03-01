Buffalo Public Schools will keep mask mandate in place, despite the Governor's decision to drop the statewide mandate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students in the Buffalo Public School District will continue to wear masks in the classroom for at least another week, even after Governor Kathy Hochul announced the statewide mandate will be lifted on Wednesday. Hochul left it up to individual counties and school districts to make their own decisions on masking in the classroom.

A press release from the school district says the BPS Medical Advisory Team met with Erie County Department of Health partners to discuss COVID-19 metrics in order to make a data-driven decision. Those metrics include:

Local COVID-19 rates of transmission over the last seven days

Current pediatric hospitalization rates

Zone color identification for Erie County (Orange, Yellow, Green)

BPS says the top priority is to keep students and staff safe in school and says face masks have been proven to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Erie County is still in the Yellow zone of the CDC's Community Level of Transmission. So the Medical Advisory Team made the following recommendations: