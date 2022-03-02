Buffalo Public Schools changes stance; masking not required in schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools announced late Tuesday night that mask wearing in schools will not be required, despite previously stating they were keeping the mandate in place.
According to the district's updated message, the change is effective Wednesday.
The district says the New York State Department of Health encourages mask wearing when:
- They feel more comfortable wearing a mask for personal reasons;
- They were in the same room within the school as someone diagnosed with COVID-19 for 15 minutes or longer;
- They are known to have been exposed to COVID-19 in any setting within the previous 10 days;
- They are moderately to severely immunocompromised and have discussed the need to mask with their healthcare provider.