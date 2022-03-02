Buffalo Public Schools to hold special meeting on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Board of Education wants to find the underlying cause of last month's violent attack at McKinley High School. Wednesday night, the board will hold a special meeting, attempting to do just that. Part of the meeting will go into executive session.

Dr. Kriner cash faces increasing scrutiny over the McKinley High School incident. He received a vote of no-confidence from the Buffalo Teacher's Federation.

Tuesday, 7 News' Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley asked the board president, Louis Petrucci about Dr. Cash's future.

Buckley: Rumors are really swirling that the special session that is scheduled for tomorrow evening could be a possible session to vote Dr. Cash out. How can you respond to those rumors?

Petrucci: Presently, Dr. Cash is on family leave, right now, and we're continuing to go forward. That's where it stands at this point.

In a school board meeting two weeks ago, Cash said ending his contract is as simple as the board of education asking him to leave.

“It's easy. The day that you want me gone, it's an easy decision. The board gets in a room, if they got the votes and then we work something out,” said Cash at a Board of Education meeting on February 26th.

Cash’s current contract ends in the summer of 2023.