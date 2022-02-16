Case for teen charged in connection with McKinley HS stabbing moving to grand jury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The case for a juvenile offender charged in connection with the stabbing at McKinley High School is moving to a grand jury.

At an appearance originally scheduled as a felony hearing, Erie County Family Court Judge Kelly A. Brinkworth announced a grand jury has acted in the case Wednesday.

The teen is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

A bail hearing was held Monday for the 17-year-old whose name is being withheld due to his age.

Judge Brinkworth ordered the teen to be held without bail, citing a flight risk, that the alleged offender fled the scene and is not a United States citizen.

It was revealed by prosecutors that the 14-year-old victim was stabbed in the colon, diaphragm, and kidney.

They allege a camera caught the juvenile approaching the victim just prior to the assault.

A second 17-year-old suspect is also in custody in connection to the shooting of a security guard during the attack.