Buffalo Public Schools to close on Thursday due to anticipated lake effect snow storm

Posted at 2:08 PM, Jan 05, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools and the central office will be closed on Thursday due to the anticipated lake effect snow storm heading to Western New York.

The district says Thursday will be a snow day with no scheduled activities including all after school programming.

Officials say in the future, they may utilize its discretion to conduct remote instruction during an inclement weather day.

