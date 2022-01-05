Lake Effect Snow develops tonight with snow rates of 1"/hour

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lake Effect Snow Warning for Erie and Genesee Counties 7pm Wednesday through 1am Friday. Heavy lake effect snow and strong winds likely.

Winter Weather Advisory for Wyoming County 7pm Wednesday through 1am Friday.

All eyes on later this evening as lake effect snow will develop and continue overnight impacting the morning commute on Thursday for many of the mid counties. Snowfall rates tonight of 1"/hour will lead to several inches of snow overnight. Thundersnow is possible as well. The lake band will slowly drift south later in the day. Expect 8 to 16"+ of snow in the lake band. 4-10" on the northern and southern edges of the band. Highest snow totals expected just south and east of Buffalo. The cold and snowy weather will continue on Friday as another weather system passes close enough to keep the flakes falling until the start of the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Strong winds with rain changing to snow, low 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow, upper 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and cold, low 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Chilly, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain and sleet, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain to snow, near 40.

