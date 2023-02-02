Buffalo Public Schools to be remote Friday due to anticipated low temperatures and wind chills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District announced schools will be closed and there will be remote instruction on Friday due to anticipated low temperatures and wind chills.

"All students are to stay home. Staff will report to assigned locations. Remote instruction will start at the beginning of the school day and all students should log on to engage in remote learning," a release says.

The district said students will be sent home with their devices and non-perishable food on Thursday.

In addition, there will be no Saturday Community School, My Brother's Keeper or other school activities on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

A Wind Chill Advisory will be in place for all of Western New York from 4 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday. Wind chills of -15 to -25 are expected.

According to Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowkski, under these conditions, frostbite could occur in 30 minutes to exposed skin. If you have to go outside, make sure to wear a hat and gloves and take precautions to prevent frostbite and hypothermia.