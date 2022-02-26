Buffalo Public Schools release McKinley High School's "Climate and Culture Re-Set Plan"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools have released their final reopening plan for McKinley High School following the violent attack on February 9.

The school district says the “McKinley High School Climate and Culture Re-Set Plan” is a "living document that will continue to evolve over the coming days and weeks as we listen to the feedback of all our partners in the community and learn from our experiences in implementing the Plan."

The district now says students are expected to remain remote on Monday, February 28.

Seniors will transition back into in-person learning beginning on Tuesday, March 1, while other grades remain remote. Juniors return on March 2 while all other students remain remote. Sophmores return to in-person learning on March 3 while other grades are remote. Freshman students return on Friday, March 4, while the other grades are remote. As of this time, the week of March 7 to March 11 will be the same.

Some items of the plan include staffing five consistent security officers daily, purchasing high tech communications radios and rapid flow weapons detection systems and to "identify the top ten students needing the support of an alternative program; with a focus on supporting up to 50 students eventually."

View the entire document below:

McKinley Climate and Culture Plan 2.25.2022-Community by WKBW on Scribd

Two 17-year-old suspects are facing charges in connection to the stabbing of a 14-year-old student and shooting of a security guard at McKinley High School. Both the student and security guard are recovering.