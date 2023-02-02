Buffalo Public School District changes decision, schools closed Friday and no remote instruction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Early Thursday the Buffalo Public School District announced schools would be closed on Friday and shift to remote instruction due to anticipated low temperatures and wind chills.

A few hours later the district changed its decision, schools will be closed on Friday and now there will be no remote instruction. Athletic competitions on Friday have also been canceled.

The district said students will be sent home with non-perishable food on Thursday.

In addition, there will be no Saturday Community School, My Brother's Keeper or other school activities on Saturday. The district said the Saturday Sectional Indoor Track competition at Houghton and Buffalo State will still be held.

A Wind Chill Advisory will be in place for all of Western New York from 4 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday. Wind chills of -15 to -25 are expected.

According to Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowkski, under these conditions, frostbite could occur in 30 minutes to exposed skin. If you have to go outside, make sure to wear a hat and gloves and take precautions to prevent frostbite and hypothermia.