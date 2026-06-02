Buffalo Pro Soccer president says team will not begin play in 2027 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Pro Soccer Founder & President Peter Marlette, Jr. has announced that the team will not begin play in the 2027 season as originally planned.

In a letter on the team's website, Marlette said in part:

"I know many of you have been following our effort to bring professional soccer to Western New York, and I want to share an important update directly with you. After careful consideration, Buffalo Pro Soccer will not begin play in the 2027 season."

Marlette said the decision was made for the long-term success of professional soccer in Buffalo:

"Our goal has never been simply to launch a team. It is to build a club that can thrive in Western New York for generations, with the right ownership, stadium plan, academy pathway, community foundation, and competitive infrastructure in place from day one."

In July 2023, Buffalo Pro Soccer announced it would no longer move forward with its plan to build a stadium at Elk and Lee Streets in the City of Buffalo.

The team said it reached an agreement with South Buffalo Development to terminate its lease after it was unable to work through disputes relating to the operation of the neighboring PVS Chemicals facility.

WATCH: Buffalo Pro Soccer scraps plan to build new stadium at Elk and Lee Streets, will search for new home

Buffalo Pro Soccer scraps plan to build new stadium at Elk and Lee Streets, will search for new home

In his letter, Marlette said you can expect the following in the coming months:



Buffalo Pro Soccer has assembled a committed ownership group and we look forward to announcing a principal owner who shares our vision and ambition for what this club will mean to the city.

We are in advanced conversations to finalize a site for our future home stadium. While this process takes time, important work has been progressing behind the scenes, and I’m excited to share more about construction planning soon.

The Buffalo Pro Soccer Academy—under the leadership of Academy Director William Malott—is already hard at work developing the next generation of talent for the professional ranks. This is critical early work to ensure homegrown players from our community can compete for our club at the highest levels.

We continue to invest in our community and the growing passion for soccer across Buffalo. This summer, Buffalo Pro Soccer is teaming up with Silo City and New York State to offer free soccer clinics as part of World Cup viewing parties. We’re also partnering with Independent Health Foundation’s Soccer for Success program to provide free youth training. And that’s just the beginning—there’s plenty more to come in the months ahead.

We’ve recently welcomed a group of eight outstanding club ambassadors—our Buffalo Pro Soccer Street Team. You’ll see them at community events across Western New York throughout the summer.

Our identity has been shaped by the community from the beginning. Over the past year, we’ve worked with our Creative Council and The Martin Group to turn that feedback into a name, colors, and crest that reflect Buffalo and the supporters helping bring this club to life.

A community Town Hall for Founding Members will be held on Tuesday, June 9, from 6–7:30 p.m. on the patio at The Banshee Irish Pub.