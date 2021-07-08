Buffalo police: two men shot overnight on Allen Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say two men were shot early Thursday morning in the heart of Allentown.

Officers say the shooting happened on Allen Street near Allen Burger Venture just before 2:00 a.m.

They say a 32-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were both wounded and taken to ECMC to be treated.

The 32-year-old has been released; they say the 26-year-old's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

They believe the suspect was riding a bicycle; a witness at the scene told 7 Eyewitness News he saw a man fire shots from a bicycle before riding off.

This is the fifteenth shooting in the City of Buffalo since the July 4th weekend. A total of 24 people were hurt in those shootings, including a three-year-old boy who was critically injured.

Buffalo Police are urging anyone with information on this shooting or any others to come forward and call their confidential Tip Line at (716) 847-2255.