Buffalo police: three officers shot during pursuit and multiple people in custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say three officers were shot during a pursuit Tuesday. Multiple people are in custody and the injuries to the officers appear to be non-life-threatening.
BREAKING: BPD says 3 officers struck by gunfire during pursuit. The injuries to the officers appear to be non-life threatening. Multiple individuals in custody at this time— Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) March 29, 2022
It is unclear at this time where the pursuit and shooting occurred. 7 News has a crew in the area of East Ferry and Fillmore where there is a large police presence and caution tape is up in the area.
Buffalo Police officers in every direction. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/pJUfpaxJGd— Hannah Buehler (@HannahBuehler) March 29, 2022
Here’s a better picture of the scene. @wkbw pic.twitter.com/uvaYqyeCqr— Hannah Buehler (@HannahBuehler) March 29, 2022
A Sheriff’s helicopter is now flying above the scene @WKBW pic.twitter.com/qxiDeHxVhG— Olivia Proia (@OliviaProia) March 29, 2022
7 News has a crew at ECMC where there is also a police presence.
HAPPENING NOW: Police presence outside ECMC. @WKBW working to find details. pic.twitter.com/eccKfCkZd6— Natalie Fahmy (@NatalieFahmy) March 29, 2022
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.