Buffalo police: three officers shot during pursuit and multiple people in custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say three officers were shot during a pursuit Tuesday. Multiple people are in custody and the injuries to the officers appear to be non-life-threatening.

BREAKING: BPD says 3 officers struck by gunfire during pursuit. The injuries to the officers appear to be non-life threatening. Multiple individuals in custody at this time — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) March 29, 2022

It is unclear at this time where the pursuit and shooting occurred. 7 News has a crew in the area of East Ferry and Fillmore where there is a large police presence and caution tape is up in the area.

A Sheriff’s helicopter is now flying above the scene @WKBW pic.twitter.com/qxiDeHxVhG — Olivia Proia (@OliviaProia) March 29, 2022

7 News has a crew at ECMC where there is also a police presence.

HAPPENING NOW: Police presence outside ECMC. @WKBW working to find details. pic.twitter.com/eccKfCkZd6 — Natalie Fahmy (@NatalieFahmy) March 29, 2022

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.