Buffalo police: three officers shot during pursuit and multiple people in custody

WKBW
Posted at 7:24 PM, Mar 29, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say three officers were shot during a pursuit Tuesday. Multiple people are in custody and the injuries to the officers appear to be non-life-threatening.

It is unclear at this time where the pursuit and shooting occurred. 7 News has a crew in the area of East Ferry and Fillmore where there is a large police presence and caution tape is up in the area.

7 News has a crew at ECMC where there is also a police presence.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

