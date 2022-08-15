Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo police seeking a person of interest in connection to fatal shooting on August 4

person of interest.jpg
Buffalo Police Department
Screenshot from video provided by Buffalo Police Department.
person of interest.jpg
Posted at 12:37 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 12:37:45-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police released a surveillance video Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on August 4 on West Utica Street.

Police said a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 54-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to ECMC.

According to police, the man wearing the white shirt and walking in the video is a person of interest in the case. You can view the video here.

If you have any information you're asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United