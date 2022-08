An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting on West Utica Street in Buffalo.

Police said the shooting occurred Thursday night on the first block of West Utica Street. Two men were shot while outside. A 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 54-year-old man was transported to ECMC, he was described as stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.