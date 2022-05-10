Watch
Buffalo police searching for missing 10-year-old girl last seen Tuesday afternoon

Za-Nye Boyd.jpg
Provided via Buffalo Police Department
Za-Nye Boyd.jpg
Posted at 3:46 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 15:46:01-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department sent out an alert Tuesday afternoon asking the public for help locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

Za-Nye Monae Boyd was last seen on Dartmouth Avenue west of Bailey Avenue in Buffalo's LaSalle neighborhood around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say Boyd's hair is now much shorter than shown in the picture provided, and that she no longer has braids. She was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt, red and black checkered pants and Ugg boots— one brown and one gray. Boyd is described as 5' 1", weighing approximately 113 pounds.

Anyone who sees Za-Nye Monae Boyd or knows where she may be is asked to call 911 immediately.

