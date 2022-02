BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are searching for the driver who they say hit and killed a woman who was crossing Bailey Avenue Tuesday night.

Police say the fatal hit-and-run happened around 7:15 p.m near the intersection of Bailey and Broadway.

The victim is a 27-year-old Buffalo woman, and police believe she was hit by a white-colored SUV. Police say the driver left the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line - (716) 847-2255.