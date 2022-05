BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is requesting help from the public locating a missing woman last seen more than a month ago.

Tonye Daniels, 50, was last sen on April 3 on Hawley Street in Buffalo, one block west of Grant Street near Buffalo State College.

Daniels is described as approximately 5 feet tall, weighing 165 pounds. She wears glasses.

Police ask anyone who sees her or knows where she may be to call 911 immediately.